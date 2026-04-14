Hyderabad man uses fake number plate to avoid traffic chalan, booked

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a person in Borabanda after he was found using a fake number plate to avoid traffic challans, police said on Tuesday, April 14.

The case came to light after Hyderabad Traffic Police detected misuse of an identical registration number on two Honda Activa vehicles and filed a complaint with Borabanda police.

During the investigation, it was found that the registration number (TS09GD2712), originally allotted to a vehicle registered in the name of Deepa Rani, had been misused by the accused D Narayana Reddy.

The act was committed with an intention to mislead enforcement authorities and evade legal penalties, the police said.

A case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 158, 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused has been served notice under Section 35(3) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), and further investigation is underway.

Hyderabad Traffic Police cautioned that the use of fake or tampered number plates is a punishable offence and will be dealt with strictly. Citizens may report such violations via the e-Challan portal, email ID echallanhelpdesk.hyd@gmail.com, or WhatsApp number 8712661690.