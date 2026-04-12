BMW driver caught using number plate-swap trick in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A BMW driver was caught by traffic police in Jubilee Hills after he allegedly used a special method to change his car’s number plate to avoid challans.

According to police, the driver had installed a system that could change the vehicle’s registration number by pressing a button near the steering. His plan failed during a weekend drunken driving check conducted on Road No. 1.

The incident came to light around 12:30 am on Saturday when the driver, identified as Goutham from Gandhinagar, was stopped for driving under the influence of alcohol. After being caught, he reportedly remained silent and did not share his details.

In Jubilee Hills, a drunk driver driving a BMW was caught using a high-tech system to swap number plates and dodge traffic fines, Traffic cops left stunned as the accused tried to fool them with remote operated Chinese flip number plates. Case registered.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Wb0yJXUOEx — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) April 12, 2026

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As the driver was intoxicated, a police constable moved the vehicle to clear the road. While handling the automatic car, the constable accidentally pressed a button near the steering, which changed the front number plate.

This surprised the traffic police, as the front number plate showed DL 6 CM 7079, while the rear plate displayed TSFQ 9999. On checking the chassis and engine numbers, police confirmed that the original registration number of the car was DL 6 CM 7079.

The police seized the vehicle and issued an e-challan for drunk driving. A breathalyzer test showed that Goutham’s blood alcohol content was 137.