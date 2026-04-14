Traffic to be diverted after midnight for Mehdipatnam Skywalk construction

Hyderabad: In view of the Skywalk construction work at Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar bus stop and Secunderabad bus stop, Hyderabad police will be enforcing traffic diversions on the night of April 15 and 16.

These diversions will be in place between 12 am and 6 am on both nights.

Traffic coming from Masab Tank, NMDC, SD Eye Hospital towards Rethibowli-Nanal Nagar will be diverted at PVNR Expressway, Pillar No 2 and 3 (Azizia Mosque) towards Meraj Cafe-Right-Mehdipatnam (at Pillar No 15) and will be merged in the regular route.

Traffic coming from Tolichowki, Langerhouse and Attapur via Nanal Nagar-Rethibowli towards Masab Tank will be diverted at PVNR Expressway Pillar No 23 ‘U’ turn to the opposite direction and will be allowed to merge in the same direction at Pillar No 4 and 5 in the regular route.

Commuters are asked to follow traffic updates on Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media platforms. In case of emergencies, one can dial the help line number 9010203626 for travel assistance.