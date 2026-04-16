Very scared of Muslims: Woman passenger shares ‘bad’ cab experiences

A woman riding in a cab shared that she is generally scared of Muslim drivers and purposefully cancels rides, instead opting for those with non-Muslim drivers.

A video circulating online shows a cab driver conversing with a woman passenger, as she explains her reasoning behind choosing non-Muslim drivers.

“Mujhe toh Musalmaano se bohot dar lagta hai (I am very scared of Muslims),” she initially claimed.

The driver replied that he had heard similar statements from other passengers. “Haan. Zyaadatar dusre bhi bolte hai ki Musalmaan ka ride jab hum dekte hai toh cancel kardete hai (Yes, a lot of other people also say that whenever they see a Muslim driver, they just cancel the trip),” the driver said.

They are disrespectful, deliberately peek behind the seat

The woman agrees, saying that she herself had cancelled a few rides before landing on the current one. “Maine khud cancel ki hai aaj. Do baar cancel kiya toh isiliye toh aap ke paas aayi (I myself cancelled such rides today. I cancelled two times, and that is how I got connected to your trip)” she said.

“There are some Farhans, Nishad, bohot ulte seedhe rehte hai, mere saath kisse ho chuke hai (There are a lot of weird people, I have experienced many such cases)”

When the driver asks her to explain further, she said, “Badtameezi se baat kartay, zabardasti matlab baat kare lagjaate hai, nai baat karni hai tobhi (They talk disrespectfully, forcefully engage in conversations, even I don’t feel like it)”

She claimed that Muslim drivers often behave disrespectfully and peek behind the driver’s seat, making her uncomfortable.

“Zabardasti baatey kare jaaraha hai, peeche mud mud ke dekhe jaarahe hai. Bohot ajeeb ajeeb se kisse hue hai, bohot badtameezi karte hai,” she added.

A woman riding in a cab shared that she was generally scared of Muslim drivers and avoids booking rides that have Muslim names, adding that she purposefully cancels such rides and opts for others.



A video circulating online shows a cab driver conversing with a woman passenger,… pic.twitter.com/NrBYSHInBz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 16, 2026

The conversation sparked an online debate with many attributing her remarks to personal preferences, while others said it created an unfair religious bias based on her past experiences.