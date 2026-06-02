Minor girl dies by suicide in Hyderabad, note reveals details

Hyderabad: A minor girl allegedly died by suicide in Singareni Colony of Saidabad, Hyderabad. She reportedly left a handwritten suicide note before taking the extreme step.

As per her family members, she was facing harassment from a youth living in the same locality. The girl had been under emotional and mental distress for some time, they added.

Suicide note of Hyderabad minor girl

Following the incident, family members claimed that the note mentioned the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The family demanded action against anyone found responsible during the investigation.

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Investigation

Based on the complaint, the Saidabad Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The cops said that as part of the probe, they are examining the contents of the note.

Police added that the exact circumstances surrounding the girl’s death will be determined after a thorough investigation.