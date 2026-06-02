Minor girl dies by suicide in Hyderabad, note reveals details

The cops said that as part of the probe, they are examining the contents of the note.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 10:22 am IST|   Updated: 2nd June 2026 10:41 am IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor girl allegedly died by suicide in Singareni Colony of Saidabad, Hyderabad. She reportedly left a handwritten suicide note before taking the extreme step.

As per her family members, she was facing harassment from a youth living in the same locality. The girl had been under emotional and mental distress for some time, they added.

Suicide note of Hyderabad minor girl

Following the incident, family members claimed that the note mentioned the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

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The family demanded action against anyone found responsible during the investigation.

Investigation

Based on the complaint, the Saidabad Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The cops said that as part of the probe, they are examining the contents of the note.

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Police added that the exact circumstances surrounding the girl’s death will be determined after a thorough investigation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 10:22 am IST|   Updated: 2nd June 2026 10:41 am IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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