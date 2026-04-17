Hyderabad to witness peak heatwaves today; IMD forecasts thunderstorm from Sunday

Today, the temperatures are likely to reach 45 degrees Celsius in northern and southern Telangana districts.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2026 10:07 am IST
Charminar in Hyderabad with clear sky and sunlight, showcasing the historic monument during summer.
Summer in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to witness peak heatwaves on Friday, April 17, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a thunderstorm from Sunday, April 19.

Today, the temperatures are likely to reach 45 degrees Celsius in northern and southern Telangana districts.

Isolated storms expected

A weather enthusiast who is known for accurate forecasting, T. Balaji, on his X handle, ‘Telangana Weatherman’, forecast that the state is likely to witness isolated storms in the evening on Friday.

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However, for the day, peak heatwaves are forecast, especially during the afternoon.

As per him, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius on Friday; however, IMD has not issued any alert.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jagtial. In the case of Hyderabad, Himayatnagar recorded 42 degrees Celsius.

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IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert ahead of thunderstorm

The weather department has issued a yellow alert ahead of the expected thunderstorm, lightning, squall, etc., in the state. It is valid for April 19 and 20.

Apart from it, the department has also forecast hazy conditions in all zones of the city till April 20.

In view of the expected weather conditions, including heatwave and thunderstorm as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2026 10:07 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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