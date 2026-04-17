Hyderabad to witness peak heatwaves today; IMD forecasts thunderstorm from Sunday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to witness peak heatwaves on Friday, April 17, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a thunderstorm from Sunday, April 19.

Today, the temperatures are likely to reach 45 degrees Celsius in northern and southern Telangana districts.

Isolated storms expected

A weather enthusiast who is known for accurate forecasting, T. Balaji, on his X handle, ‘Telangana Weatherman’, forecast that the state is likely to witness isolated storms in the evening on Friday.

However, for the day, peak heatwaves are forecast, especially during the afternoon.

PEAK HEATWAVE conditions to continue even today with no improvement expected similar to yesterday



North, South TG – 43-45°C ⚠️

Hyderabad – 41-43°C



Please avoid afternoon travel as much as possible, stay hydrated 🙏



There will be ISOLATED STORMS in the evening, just adding… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 17, 2026

As per him, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius on Friday; however, IMD has not issued any alert.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jagtial. In the case of Hyderabad, Himayatnagar recorded 42 degrees Celsius.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert ahead of thunderstorm

The weather department has issued a yellow alert ahead of the expected thunderstorm, lightning, squall, etc., in the state. It is valid for April 19 and 20.

Also Read Census 2027 in Hyderabad: Know 33 questions before enumerators arrive

Apart from it, the department has also forecast hazy conditions in all zones of the city till April 20.

Also Read SIR in Telangana delayed, family mapping in Hyderabad remains slow

In view of the expected weather conditions, including heatwave and thunderstorm as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.