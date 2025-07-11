BJP accepts resignation of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh from party

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accepted the resignation of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh from the party.

In a letter to the MLA, the national general secretary of BJP Arun Singh wrote, “As per the direction of Hon’ble national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, I do convey that your resignation has been accepted with immediate effect.”

Response to letter to Kishan Reddy

Responding to the letter written by Raja Singh on June 30 to Kishan Reddy regarding the resignation from the party, he mentioned, “The contents mentioned by you are irrelevant and do not match the function, ideology and principles of the party.”

He further said, “The aforesaid letter has been brought to the notice of Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji.”

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda accepts the resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh from the party with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/CJIAKvhQrk — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2025

Raja Singh quits BJP amid Telangana leadership change

On June 30, Raja Singh resigned from the party over the party’s leadership change.

His decision came shortly after media reports indicated that senior party leader and ex-MLC N Ramchander Rao is likely to be appointed as the new president of the BJP in Telangana.

Raja Singh has posted his resignation letter online which stated, “This decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low. At a time when BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading.”

He requested the current BJP state president G Kishan Reddy to inform the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker that he is no longer a member of the BJP.

Now, it has become official that Raja Singh will remain an independent MLA after the acceptance of the resignation letter.