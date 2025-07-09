Hyderabad: Smriti Irani is returning to TV, and fans are super excited. She became famous as Tulsi Virani in the popular Indian serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. When the show started in 2000, it quickly became a part of daily life in Indian homes. People would stop everything just to watch Tulsi’s story.

But what’s really surprising? The show became just as popular in another country — Afghanistan!

Afghan Viewers Fell in Love with Tulsi

In Afghanistan, families saw their own lives in the story of Tulsi. They also have big families, strong traditions, and similar family problems. So when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi came on TV, everyone wanted to watch — no matter what.

Here are some amazing true stories that show just how much Afghan fans loved the show:

1. No Power? Use Car Battery!

Power cuts were very common in Afghanistan. But people didn’t want to miss Tulsi. So, they collected money to buy diesel for generators. Some even used car batteries to run their TVs. That’s true dedication!

2. Weddings Would Stop for the Show

If an episode aired during a wedding, the party would stop. Guests would sit together, watch the show, and then continue the celebrations after it ended. Watching Tulsi was more important than dancing!

3. Please Change Prayer Time

The show’s timing often clashed with evening prayers. Some fans asked their local mosque to delay the prayer time. Others skipped or postponed prayers just to watch Tulsi on screen.

4. Robbery During the Show — With a Thank You Note!

Once, robbers in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif took advantage of the show. While a family was busy watching Tulsi, they stole car parts outside. Before leaving, they wrote “Thanks, Tulsi” on the car. It became a famous story.

Why the Show Touched Afghan Hearts

The serial showed joint families, traditions, love, and fights — just like in many Afghan homes. People felt close to the characters and connected deeply to their problems.

Even though some parts, like women wearing saris or Hindu prayers, were different, many people still loved the story and characters.

Tulsi’s Legacy Still Lives On

Today, Turkish dramas are more popular on Afghan TV, but Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will never be forgotten. Tulsi Virani became a part of Afghan homes, just like she did in India.

For Afghan fans, she wasn’t just a character — she felt like family.