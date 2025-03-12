IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert as summer intensifies

Maximum temperatures expected to rise as high as 44 degrees Celsius in certain districts.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th March 2025 1:55 pm IST
Hyderabad experiences summer in winter
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued its first orange alert of the current summer season. It was issued as temperatures soared across Telangana.

The warning signals the onset of an intense summer, with maximum temperatures expected to rise as high as 44 degrees Celsius in certain districts till March 16.

IMD Hyderabad’s orange alert for various Telangana districts

According to IMD Hyderabad, the heat wave is set to affect multiple districts in the state. Among the most impacted areas are Adilabad, Jagtial, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Sircilla, where the sharpest rise in temperatures is anticipated.

On Tuesday, Adilabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius.

Other districts, including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Kumuram Bheem, Adilabad, and Mancherial, also reported maximum temperatures above 39 degrees Celsius. These temperatures highlight the heat wave’s grip on Telangana during the summer season.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, wrote, “Heatwave to start from today. Stay hydrated, avoid going out during afternoon hours”.

Summer forecast for Hyderabad

Earlier, IMD had forecasted a rise in the number of heat waves in various Indian cities, including Hyderabad.

All city zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to witness similar weather patterns.

The highest maximum temperature in Hyderabad was recorded in Asifnagar at 36.5 degrees Celsius, with areas such as Khairatabad, Golkonda, Maredpally, Musheerabad, Shaikpet, Nampally, Bandlaguda, and Amberpet experiencing maximum temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

For the first time this summer, IMD Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for the city.

