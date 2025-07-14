As the monsoon clouds roll over Hyderabad and the scent of wet earth fills the air, many city dwellers find themselves craving a change of scenery. While the city wears a romantic charm during the rains, the urge to hit the road and soak in nature’s greenery becomes irresistible. Thankfully, you do not need a flight ticket to escape into the hills. Several serene hill stations lie just a drive away from Hyderabad, offering the perfect mix of cool weather, misty views, and rain-kissed landscapes.

Whether you are in the mood for winding ghat roads, forest trails, or simply a steaming cup of chai overlooking the valley, these monsoon getaways promise a refreshing break from city life. From quick weekend trips to longer road adventures, Siasat.com brings five hill stations you can drive to this monsoon season.

1. Ananthagiri Hills

Distance- 85 km from Hyderabad

Drive time- 2 hours to 2.5 hours

Why visit? The closest hill station to Hyderabad, Ananthagiri, comes alive during monsoon. Verdant trails, forest drives, and small waterfalls make this the ultimate rainy weekend escape. The drive is short, the air is crisp, and the clouds feel close enough to touch.

2. Lambasingi

Distance- 735 km from Hyderabad

Drive time- 15 hours to 16 hours

Why visit? While winter is its peak season, Lambasingi’s monsoon charm is underrated. Think lush hills, heavy mist, and the scent of wet soil lingering in the breeze. Ideal for those who don’t mind long drives and want to get off the beaten path.

3. Araku Valley

Distance- 661 km from Hyderabad

Drive time- 13 hours to 14 hours

Why visit? Monsoon turns Araku into a dreamland, with velvety green hills, rain-drenched coffee plantations, and endless waterfalls. The route via Vizag is scenic, but the valley itself is even more rewarding in the rains.

4. Horsley Hills

Distance- 530 km from Hyderabad

Drive time- 9 hours to 10 hours

Why visit? With eucalyptus forests, rocky cliffs, and rain clouds hanging low, Horsley Hills is a classic hill escape. The drive is lovely this time of year, especially when the clouds roll over the winding roads.

5. Nallamalla Hills (Srisailam Ghat Roads)

Distance- 250 km from Hyderabad

Drive time- 5 hours to 6 hours

Why visit? Monsoon is the best time to experience the dramatic beauty of the Nallamala forest and ghat roads. Waterfalls appear seemingly out of nowhere, and the thick forest smells of earth and rain. The journey to Srisailam feels cinematic as every turn opens up to mist-laced valleys.

Have you been to these hill stations? Comment below.

