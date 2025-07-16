Video: Madhavi Latha launches fiery attack on Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad MP candidate and BJP leader Madhavi Latha has launched a scathing attack on Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh.

She questioned his contributions to the party and challenged his recent controversial statements.

The heated remarks came during an exclusive interview with TV9.

Madhavi Latha questions Raja Singh’s loyalty to BJP

Madhavi Latha openly challenged Raja Singh’s loyalty to the BJP. “If party made a corporator an MLA, would you insult it?” she fired.

She further dismissed his claims of self-made success and asked, “Did you win three times as an MLA without the support of the BJP?”.

Highlighting her own prominence, Madhavi Latha pointed out, “I am an in-charge for seven MLA constituencies, I am an MP candidate. Raja Singh was only in-charge for Goshamahal.”

On her rise in politics, she said that her decades of charitable work gained real recognition only after the BJP elevated her as a public figure.

Sanatana Dharma debate

Firmly condemning derogatory language, Madhavi Latha stated, “Abusing women and other religions is not Sanatana Dharma, please.”

Stressing the importance of true religious understanding, she said, “One should fully understand their own religion first,” and credited her own knowledge of Sanatana Dharma for earning public respect.

Recalling past efforts to collaborate, she revealed that she had visited Raja Singh’s home three times during MP elections seeking cooperation.

Reaffirming her commitment to the BJP’s directives, she said, “Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do it”.

She stated that if the party asked her to contest from Goshamahal or Jubilee Hills, she would readily do so.