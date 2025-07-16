Video: Girls held for spreading obscenity on Instagram for fame

Four individuals including two girls were arrested for spreading obscenity on Instagram in their pursuit of fame and money.

The police took action after receiving numerous complaints about their vulgar and abusive content.

Arrest, charges

On Tuesday, the police detained the man accused Mehak and Pari along with their associates Hina and Zarrar Alam.

The group operated under the Instagram handle Mehakpari143 where they regularly posted reels containing explicit language, obscene gestures and provocative dialogues. Alam handled video editing.

Sambhal police took suo motu cognizance and arrested Mehak and Pari along with Hina and her friend Zarrar Alam on charges of spreading obscenity on Instagram. To earn money and increase followers, these two reel girls used to abuse in every reel.



Girls were spreading obscenity on Instagram

The accused had been creating and uploading indecent videos for months with an aim to increase their follower count and monetize their Instagram account.

Their strategy worked as they reportedly earned Rs 25,000-30,000 monthly from these videos. However, as public outrage grew, multiple complaints were filed against them.

A case was initially registered on Sunday against Mehak and Pari, while Hina and Alam were listed as unknown accomplices.

After the group went into hiding, the police tracked them down and arrested all four on Tuesday.

SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that Mehak and Pari had been producing obscene reels for a long time. Dozens of their videos featured abusive language and inappropriate behavior.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the girls’ primary motive was to gain Instagram fame and financial benefits.