Job openings in UAE for Indian passport and visa service roles

Looking to build a career in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Indian passport and visa service operations? A new recruitment drive could offer that opportunity.

Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd has opened applications for multiple roles across the UAE as part of its expanding Indian passport and visa service operations.

Multiple roles on offer in UAE

According to a hiring notice, the company is recruiting for senior managers, branch heads and operations managers.

The roles are aimed at supporting large-scale service operations, with opportunities for candidates experienced in administration, customer service and operations management.

Also Read Alhind wins UAE contract for Indian passport and visa services, replacing BLS

The company said positions are available across 16 locations in the UAE, including Al Khalidiya, Al Reem, Musaffah, Al Ain, Madinat Zayed, Bur Dubai, Al Furjan, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Majaz and Rolla.

Interested candidates have been invited to send their CVs to jobs@alhindservicecentre.com or jobs@alhindtravels.com.

Openings in Sri Lanka

Alhind has also announced vacancies across five locations in Sri Lanka — Colombo, Kandy, Jaffna, Hambantota and Batticaloa.

Applicants for Sri Lanka positions can send their CVs to careers.lk@alhind.com.

Expansion signals hiring push

The recruitment drive indicates a significant expansion of operations, with the company building teams across multiple locations to support its service network.