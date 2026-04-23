Amid strike, TGSRTC Sec’bad invites temporary conductors, drivers applications

Hyderabad: The Regional Manager of Telangana Road Transport Corporation’s (TGSRTC), Secunderabad, has invited applications from prospective conductors and drivers to work in the 12 depots of the agency as a temporary measure to keep the public bus services running amid a strike called by employees.

Also Read TGSRTC bus services remain at standstill amid strike, 22 employees held

In a statement to the media, Sucharitha, the Regional Manager, has asked those willing to work as bus conductors to come with their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) as the qualifying criteria, as well as those possessing a valid heavy motor driving license. The prospective drivers should have at least 18 months of experience in driving.

The interested candidates can contact the personnel officer at 9959226125, the note released to the media said.

Other contacts given were of Chengicherla depot- 7893088433, Uppal- 9959226140, Kushaiguda- 9959226145, Ranigunj- 9959226147, Cantonment- 9959226143; Hakeempet- 9959226144, Medchal- 9959226152, Jeedimetla- 9959226150; Kukatpally- 9959226151, HCU- 9959226132, Miyapur I- 9959226153 and Miyapur II- 9959226420.