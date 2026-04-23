TGSRTC bus services remain at standstill amid strike, 22 employees held

Hyderabad: With the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announcing an indefinite strike on Wednesday, April 22, bus services remained at a standstill across the state on Thursday, April 23.

A large police presence was stationed at the Thorrur RTC depot in Mahabubabad district on Thursday, following an overnight protest by employees that stretched into the early morning.

A case has been registered after several employees staged a massive protest, with police arresting 22 employees.

Approximately 100 individuals participated in the protest, Thorrur police said.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense in Jangaon district after TGSRTC employees blocked buses as part of their strike and, in turn, faced police action.

Videos of the scene show an agitated employee bending down to touch the feet of a police officer in a desperate attempt to continue the protest. The police, however, detained the employees and ensured that the buses moved under police presence.

A large police presence was stationed at the Thorrur RTC depot in Mahabubabad district on Thursday, following an overnight protest by employees that stretched into the early morning.



A case has been registered after several employees staged a massive protest, with police… pic.twitter.com/kCE6DGso3q — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 23, 2026

Public transportation across Telangana came to a grinding halt as TGSRTC employees launched an indefinite strike from midnight on Wednesday, following the breakdown of crucial talks with the state government.

In response, the TGSRTC has hired private drivers to operate some buses. The government also arranged a limited number of hired buses and electric buses on busy routes in Hyderabad. However, these arrangements were not enough to meet the demand.

Due to the shortage of buses, many passengers were seen waiting at bus stops for long periods. The situation has created difficulties for office-goers and students who depend on public transport.