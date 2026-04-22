Telangana: TGSRTC workers’ strike brings bus services to a halt

Hyderabad: Public transportation across Telangana came to a grinding halt on Wednesday as employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) launched an indefinite strike from midnight, following the breakdown of crucial talks with the state government.

Government forms panel

The strike comes despite the Telangana government constituting a high-level committee on Tuesday, April 21, to examine the grievances of RTC employees. The move was seen as an attempt to address long-standing demands related to service conditions and workers’ welfare.

The four-member committee is headed by the Special Chief Secretary to the Transport and Roads & Buildings Department. Other members include senior officials from the Labour, Finance, and Transport departments, along with the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TGSRTC, who will act as the convenor. The panel has been tasked with thoroughly examining all issues raised by employees and submitting a report within four weeks.

The committee’s formation came just hours before scheduled talks between employee representatives and government officials at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Talks collapse

Negotiations between the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the government, along with TGSRTC management, failed to yield a consensus during the meeting held on Tuesday evening.

Key union leaders, including JAC chairman Eduru Venkanna and office bearer Thomas Reddy, participated in the closed-door discussions. According to JAC members, no agreement could be reached on several long-pending demands.

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These include wage revision, improved welfare measures, issues related to electric bus procurement and operations, the merger of RTC employees with the state government, and the conduct of union elections.

Following the breakdown of talks late Tuesday night, the JAC confirmed that the indefinite strike would begin at midnight.

Services hit

The strike has led to widespread disruption of bus services across the state, with RTC buses remaining confined to depots. Police were deployed at several depots to maintain law and order.

In Peddapalli district, around 150 buses were stranded, while in Husnabad (Siddipet district), workers staged protests outside the depot. In Mahabubnagar, 112 buses remained idle, with authorities arranging 16 electric buses to assist commuters.

In Hyderabad, the usually busy Koti Women’s College bus stop wore a deserted look on Wednesday morning, reflecting the scale of disruption.

Koti Women’s College bus stop wears a deserted look on Wednesday morning.

Government response

Meanwhile, TGSRTC officials stated that the government remains open to resolving the issues and is willing to address employees’ concerns in a phased manner. However, they alleged that certain unions were misleading workers by ignoring key facts.