FIR against 7 for pasting ‘I love Muhammad’ posters inside mosque

Sambhal: In Kaserua village of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, seven people were booked after ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters were allegedly found inside a mosque.

According to Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kuldeep Singh, the posters were recovered during an exercise to seal a building under the Nakhasa police station limits.

“An exercise to seal the premises was being carried out in Kaserua village within the jurisdiction of Nakhasa police station. During this process, some objectionable material was recovered from the building. Taking cognisance of the matter, action is being initiated against members of the Jamia Committee under relevant legal provisions,” the officer said.

#WATCH | Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: FIR registered against 7 persons after ‘I Love Mohammad’ posters found inside Mosque Premises. Sambhal ASP, Kuldeep Singh, says, “An exercise to seal the premises was being carried out in Kaserua village, within the jurisdiction of the Nakhasa… pic.twitter.com/ZhInEcH2ps — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2026

Dargah razed down, officials cite it was illegal

In another part of Sambhal, revenue officials razed a dargah on June 5, citing that it was illegally built.

The shrine was located in Baghaun village of Gunnour tehsil and was known as ‘Khere Wale Baba Chaman Shah Baba Dargah Sharif.’

District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal said local villager Aziz was booked in connection with the shrine allegedly built on government land.

“The case was related to encroachment on public land. The tehsildar’s court found the construction illegal. The matter was later appealed before the district magistrate’s court, where the party was asked to present evidence, but no evidence could be produced,” Khandelwal told reporters.

According to officials, a revenue official had found Aziz in possession of around 24 square metres of land, where the shrine stood.

Gunnour Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra said the shrine was constructed around five years ago. After the tehsildar’s court passed an eviction order, an appeal was filed before the district magistrate’s court, which was rejected.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said the structure was a religious site. “The government had issued directions to free government land under the land bank concept. So far, around 100 hectares of land have been freed from encroachment in the district,” he said.

Force from four police stations was deployed at the spot during the action, he added.

Aziz, the shrine caretaker, claimed that the place was 500-600 years old and was dedicated to a saint.

(With PTI inputs)