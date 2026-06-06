Not Siraj, Mahira Sharma is rumoured to be dating this cricketer

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma and actress Mahira Sharma are once again making headlines, but this time it is because of their alleged relationship. According to reports by Aaj Tak, social media users have started speculating that the two might be dating after noticing an interesting detail in their recent Instagram posts.

Why Are Abhishek Sharma and Mahira Sharma Dating Rumours Trending?

The buzz started when Mahira Sharma shared a series of stylish photos on Instagram. The actress looked stunning in a black tank top, blue jeans, and a green cap while enjoying snacks and a cold drink.

However, it was not her outfit that grabbed everyone’s attention. Fans noticed a unique bracelet on her wrist and quickly began comparing it with recent photos posted by Abhishek Sharma.

After the IPL season ended, Abhishek Sharma posted a set of cool pictures on Instagram. While fans admired his stylish look, many noticed that he was wearing a bracelet that looked very similar to Mahira’s.

Although the colours appeared different, social media users pointed out that the design of both bracelets was almost identical. This observation was enough to trigger fresh dating rumours online.

Several fans also claimed that both stars uploaded their photos around the same time, adding more fuel to the speculation.

Neither Abhishek Nor Mahira Has Reacted

As of now, neither Abhishek Sharma nor Mahira Sharma has responded to the dating rumours. There has been no official confirmation or denial from either side regarding their relationship status.

Because of this, the discussion remains purely based on fan theories and social media observations.

Mahira Sharma Was Earlier Linked With Mohammed Siraj

Interestingly, this is not the first time Mahira Sharma’s name has been linked with a cricketer. Earlier, rumours connected her with Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.

However, both Mahira and Siraj had reportedly dismissed those claims and clarified that the rumours were baseless.

At present, there is no concrete evidence that Abhishek Sharma and Mahira Sharma are dating. The entire speculation revolves around their matching accessories and fan observations. Until either of them speaks publicly about the matter, the rumours remain just that, rumours.