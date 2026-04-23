India urges citizens not to travel to Iran, asks those there to leave

Amid continuing tensions in the region, India has issued a fresh advisory urging its citizens not to travel to Iran and asking those already there to leave through designated land border routes amid continuing tensions in the region.

The Embassy of India in Tehran released the advisory on Thursday, April 23, following reports that some flight services between India and Iran may resume.

“In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land,” the embassy said.

It added that airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties linked to regional tensions continue to disrupt international flight operations to and from Iran.

Photo: @India_in_Iran/X

The embassy also reiterated that all Indian nationals currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes while remaining in close coordination with embassy officials.

Indian citizens requiring assistance have been asked to contact emergency helplines: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359. Support is also available via email at cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

Trump orders US Navy to ‘shoot, kill’ small boats laying mines in Hormuz

Trump said he had ordered the United States Navy to “shoot and kill” any Iranian boat laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could threaten the fragile ceasefire between the two countries.

Trump also said on Thursday that the US military would intensify efforts to remove explosives from the strategic waterway.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

He added that US mine-clearing vessels were operating in the area and ordered the activity to continue “at a tripled-up level”.

Trump claims US controls Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald J Trump added to tensions after claiming the United States had “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post, Trump said no ship could enter or leave the strategic waterway without approval from the US Navy and claimed it was “sealed up tight” until Iran agrees to a deal.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas supplies. Any disruption in the area can affect international markets and maritime trade.