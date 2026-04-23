India urges citizens not to travel to Iran, asks those there to leave

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2026 10:25 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 10:42 pm IST
People with luggage waiting at airport, reflecting travel restrictions amid advisory.
Indians arrive at IGI Airport from Iran amid escalating regional tensions. Photo: ANI

Amid continuing tensions in the region, India has issued a fresh advisory urging its citizens not to travel to Iran and asking those already there to leave through designated land border routes amid continuing tensions in the region.

The Embassy of India in Tehran released the advisory on Thursday, April 23, following reports that some flight services between India and Iran may resume.

“In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land,” the embassy said.

Subhan Bakery

It added that airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties linked to regional tensions continue to disrupt international flight operations to and from Iran.

Advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran urging citizens not to travel to Iran.
Photo: @India_in_Iran/X

The embassy also reiterated that all Indian nationals currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes while remaining in close coordination with embassy officials.

Indian citizens requiring assistance have been asked to contact emergency helplines: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359. Support is also available via email at cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2026 10:25 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 10:42 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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