Video: Hyderabad constable assaults restaurant staff for operating late night

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a police Constable was seen assaulting a restaurant staff member in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki for allegedly operating beyond the stipulated time.

The incident, which occurred at Al Rikaab Mandi restaurant on April 21, was caught on a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera. A video shared on social media showed the Constable chasing and hitting the staff member. The Constable, identified as Gyaneshwar, hit the employee several times using his baton.

In a shocking incident , a police constable was seen assaulting a restaurant staff member in Hyderabad's Tolichowki for allegedly operating beyond stipulated time on April 21.



The incident which occurred at Al Rikaab Mandi was caught on a CCTV camera. A video shared on social… pic.twitter.com/Tn0hwcijru — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 23, 2026

Before the altercation, Gyaneshwar asked the employee why the restaurant was open beyond the stipulated time and asked him to call the manager.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Tolichowkhi Police said, “The incident occurred on April 21. When the constable questioned the employee, the latter abused him, which led to the situation.”

The Constable has been attached to the detention centre, officials said.