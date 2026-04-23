Video: Hyderabad constable assaults restaurant staff for operating late night

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2026 10:17 am IST
Hyderabad police officer attacking restaurant staff during late-night incident in the city.
A police constable hits a restaurant employee

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a police Constable was seen assaulting a restaurant staff member in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki for allegedly operating beyond the stipulated time.

The incident, which occurred at Al Rikaab Mandi restaurant on April 21, was caught on a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera. A video shared on social media showed the Constable chasing and hitting the staff member. The Constable, identified as Gyaneshwar, hit the employee several times using his baton.

Before the altercation, Gyaneshwar asked the employee why the restaurant was open beyond the stipulated time and asked him to call the manager.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Tolichowkhi Police said, “The incident occurred on April 21. When the constable questioned the employee, the latter abused him, which led to the situation.”

The Constable has been attached to the detention centre, officials said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2026 10:17 am IST

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