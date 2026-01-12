Hyderabad Police continue Mission Chabutra, warn against jaywalking

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police conducted “Mission Chabutra” – where people found “loitering” on the streets late in the night are rounded off – in the city’s Tappachabutra area on Sunday, January 11, to curb jaywalking.

Videos shared on social media showed policemen chasing people who were seen outside their houses after midnight. Some of the people who were caught said they were returning from work, while others said they came home after attending parties.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Tappachabutra Police said, “Operation Chabutra is a regular exercise. We counselled five people at the police station. There were no cases registered and no arrests were made.”