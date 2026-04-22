Sajjanar among six IPS officers promoted to DGP rank in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, April 22, promoted six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the 1995 and 1996 batches to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), according to a government order.

The officers have been promoted to the rank of DGP Higher Administrative Grade plus (HAG+) and will continue in their existing posts in-situ.

The officers promoted are Veerisetty Venkata Srinivasa Rao (1995 batch), Swati Lakra (1995), Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat (1995), Charu Sinha (1996), Dr Anil Kumar (1996) and VC Sajjanar (1996), who is also the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

The order dated April 22 was issued in the name of the Governor of Telangana and signed by Chief Secretary to the Government K Ramakrishna Rao.