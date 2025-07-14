Hyderabad: A couple’s public display of affection (PDA) on the Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad triggered reaction from other bikers.

In the video which is making rounds on social media, the duo was seen performing dangerous stunts on a speeding bike with the girlfriend sitting in front while engaging in indecent behaviour.

A young couple performed a reckless stunt for an Insta reel riding at high speed across the Aramghar flyover with the girlfriend sitting in front, behaving indecently and risking lives. Other bikers confronted them and demanded strict action. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/AAhzdjKGRk — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 14, 2025

Hyderabad couple risks lives on Aramghar flyover

The reckless stunt by the couple puts both their lives and others on the road at risk. Seeing it, other bikers later confronted them and demanded strict action against the irresponsible act.

People also claimed that it comes under obscene acts as the woman was sitting in the rider’s lap and making gestures that many deemed inappropriate for a public space.

Also Read Couple’s PDA on Hyderabad outskirts sparks reactions from netizens

Not the first PDA incident

It was not the first time a Hyderabad couple has made headlines for PDA on the road. Earlier, another viral video showed a young pair engaging in intimate behavior while riding through Pahadi Shareef.

The Pahadi Shareef incident had also sparked debates about public decency and road safety.

Whenever such incident comes into limelight, social media platforms are flooded with reactions. Some in favour of couple and others against.

As of now, Hyderabad police have not issued an official statement regarding the couple’s PDA on Aramghar flyover.

However, given the viral nature of the video, authorities may soon take action.