Couple’s PDA on Hyderabad outskirts sparks reactions from netizens

Hyderabad: A video of a young couple’s public display of affection (PDA) on the outskirts of Hyderabad has sparked reactions from netizens.

The incident occurred on a bike traveling along the main road of Pahadi Shareef.

Last year, a similar PDA was witnessed, where a couple was seen kissing while sitting on the roof of a moving car.

Earlier, there were also reports of PDA incidents in Hyderabad. A few years ago, couples were caught kissing in elevators at Hyderabad Metro Stations. Although they were unaware of the cameras in the elevators, the videos sparked public outrage.

Such videos have surfaced not only in Hyderabad but also in other metro cities. A few months ago, a video of a young couple kissing while sitting on the floor of a metro coach went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to issue an appeal to its commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities.”

@TelanganaPolice please initiate suitable action.. — Turlapati Sarma (@TVRNSarma) September 25, 2024

Book them @CVAnandIPS sir please check — ramachandra (@VadlamannatiM) September 25, 2024

@hydcitypolice sir please take care of these fellows — SIDDIQUI (@siddiquiindia) September 25, 2024

Following the incident on Pahadi Shareef Road, people began demanding that Hyderabad police take action against the couple. However, no action has been initiated in the case so far.