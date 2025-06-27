Saudi Arabia bans sale of dates, meat, fruit in grocery stores

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has introduced new regulations banning small grocery stores, commonly known as baqalas, from selling products such as tobacco, dates, meat, and fruit.

The move, announced by the Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, aims to reorganise the retail sector and improve public health and safety standards across the Kingdom.

The decision will take effect immediately.

According to a report by Arabic daily Okaz, the regulation takes effect immediately, though existing stores have been given a six-month grace period to comply.

Under the new rules, kiosks and grocery stores are no longer allowed to sell regular and electronic cigarettes, shisha, dates, fruit, vegetables, or meat.

These items may still be sold in supply stores (supermarkets), provided meat sales are licensed separately.

The amended rules permit the sale of these products in hypermarkets. They also allow grocery stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets to sell charger cables and prepaid recharge cards.

The regulations further specify minimum size requirements: 24 square metres for grocery stores, 100 square metres for supermarkets, and 500 square metres for hypermarkets.