BJP leader who exposed Rs 150-crore scam found dead at home in Telangana

The BJP leader had, until recently, been at the centre of efforts to expose an alleged Rs 150-crore corruption scam in the Badangpet circle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2026 7:20 am IST
Chalk outline of a body on the ground with evidence markers, indicating a crime scene in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Rallagudem Ramakrishna Reddy, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and social activist from Badangpet in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, was allegedly found dead at his residence under Medipally Police Station limits on Wednesday, April 15, in what police are treating as a case of suspicious death.

Ramakrishna was widely known in the area for taking on public issues and had, until recently, been at the centre of efforts to expose an alleged Rs 150-crore corruption scam in the Badangpet circle, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle.

His death triggered shock among residents and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding it. 

Subhan Bakery

Police said they have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is underway, they added.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2026 7:20 am IST

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