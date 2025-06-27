Female journalist dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a female journalist working for T News died by suicide on Friday evening, June 27.

Swetcha Votarkar, who has been working as a special correspondent and news presenter for T News Telugu channel; breathed her last at her residence in Chikkadpally. Reports stated that she was living with her mother Sreedevi and her daughter.

As per Telangana Today’s report, when her daughter came home, the bedroom was locked from inside. When the neighbours broke-open the door, they found Swetcha lying unconscious..

An ambulance was called, but it was too late, as she was having no pulse.

Chikkadpally police reached the spot and shifted her body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

The police are working on determining the cause for her death.

(This is a breaking story and more details will be added.)