Hyderabad: It’s been over 1.5 years since the makers officially announced Tere Bin 2, the much-awaited sequel to the global hit Pakistani drama Tere Bin, yet fans were left in complete silence with no concrete updates ever since.

Starring Wahaj Ali as Murtasim and Yumna Zaidi as Meerub, the original drama premiered in 2022 and went on to shatter all records with over 4 billion views on YouTube and counting. Tere Bin remains the most-watched drama in the Pakistani entertainment industry to date.

Tere Bin poster (Instagram)

Though the sequel was confirmed in 2023 by 7th Sky Entertainment, fans constantly kept asking under every post, whether it was Wahaj, Yumna, or the producers, but nothing was ever revealed. Just when excitement around Tere Bin 2 was beginning to fade, Wahaj Ali dropped a massive update!

In a video now going viral, Wahaj can be seen addressing the crowd at a recent event where he says, “Itni mohabbat aur pyaar jo society se mujhe milta hai, usko return karna important hota hai. Usike baare mein sonchta rehta hun, fikarmand rehta hun. Isiliye Tere Bin 2 ka jo script hai uspe zyada mehnat horahi hai.”

His words left the crowd cheering and fans emotional, finally reigniting hope for the sequel they’ve been eagerly waiting for.

More about Pakistani drama Tere Bin

Tere Bin continues to soar in popularity. The drama’s first episode alone recently crossed 100 million views on YouTube, further solidifying its place in the history of South Asian dramas.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under 7th Sky Entertainment and directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, Tere Bin aired on Geo TV from 28 December 2022 to 6 July 2023, with a total of 58 episodes. Its gripping storyline, unforgettable chemistry between the leads, and soul-stirring music continue to make it an all-time fan favorite.