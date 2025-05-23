Hyderabad: Pakistani dramas continue to capture the hearts of Urdu and Hindi speaking audiences worldwide, thanks to their gripping storylines and stellar performances by actors. Among the most loved is Tere Bin, a show that refuses to slow down even years after its conclusion.

Tere Bin breaks records again

Tere Bin poster (Instagram)

Starring Wahaj Ali as Murtasim and Yumna Zaidi as Meerub, Tere Bin continues to shine as a record-breaking hit. With a staggering 4+ billion views on YouTube, the drama remains one of the most watched in history.

Now, the show has added yet another feather to its cap. The drama’s very first episode has crossed a massive milestone of 100 million views on YouTube!

The production house, 7th Sky Entertainment, took to their official Instagram to celebrate this achievement, saying: “Right from the very first moment, Tere Bin became everyone’s favorite. Today, the first episode has reached 100 million views, all thanks to your amazing support. We couldn’t have done it without you!”

Fans quickly flooded the comments with love, once again urging the makers to bring back the magic with Season 2 soon.

For those who may not know, Tere Bin 2 was officially announced in December 2023, but since then, no updates have been shared leaving fans eagerly waiting and hopeful.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under 7th Sky Entertainment and directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, Tere Bin aired from 28 December 2022 to 6 July 2023 on Geo TV with 58 episodes. The romantic drama’s powerful storytelling, the lead couple’s chemistry, and a soul-touching background score played key roles in its phenomenal success.