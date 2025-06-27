Before inauguration, Hyderabad’s Kondapur-Gachibowli flyover lands in controversy

Residents and experts fear that the newly installed rumble strips along its sharp curves could pose serious risks to commuters.

Kondapur-Gachibowli flyover in Hyderabad
New Kondapur-Gachibowli flyover (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s upcoming Kondapur-Gachibowli flyover which is set for inauguration soon is already mired in controversy over road safety concerns.

Residents and experts fear that the newly installed rumble strips along its sharp curves could pose serious risks to commuters.

Safety concerns over rumble strips

The flyover which is intended to ease traffic congestion between Kondapur and Gachibowli has drawn criticism for its rumble strips. Many believe that the strips are unscientifically placed.

Locals worry that the strips particularly on curved sections could make commuting dangerous.

The strips are allegedly unusually thick and positioned at critical turns. This comes despite the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) having pledged in 2022 to remove poorly designed speed breakers.

In a report, DC quoted Dr. S.P. Anchuri, an infrastructure consultant and chairman of FOCUS (Forum for Construction Utility Services), saying that as the rumble strips trap rainwater. The trapped rainwater increase the risk of skidding.

Inauguration of Hyderabad’s Kondapur-Gachibowli flyover

The inauguration of the first third-level flyover in Hyderabad that will connect Kondapur and Gachibowli is set for June 28.

According to the X handle of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the flyover is named after late Congress leader P. Janardhan Reddy, who is popularly known as PJR.

The length of the flyover is 1.29 km and it arches over the existing two flyovers.

It will be an addition to the existing flyovers in Hyderabad that are already addressing the traffic congestion issues across the city.

