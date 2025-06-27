Hyderabad: In a move to safeguard Hyderabad from monsoon-related flooding, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) teams launched a demolition drive against encroachments in Saidabad on Friday.

It was aimed against illegal structures built over drainage lines in the Krishna Nagar area.

The action was taken as part of ongoing efforts to clear obstructions that can result in flooding during heavy rains.

Hyderabad has faced repeated waterlogging issues in the past, particularly in low-lying zones where encroachments disrupt natural water flow.

Officials from HYDRAA has emphasized that removing these blockages is essential to prevent urban flooding and ensure smooth drainage.

Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition.

Advice for buyers of houses

Amid demolition drives against encroachments, earlier, HYDRAA has given advice to people who are planning to buy apartments or houses in Hyderabad.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has urged buyers to verify details before purchasing any property.

Urging people to verify property details—including whether it is built on an encroached nala (stormwater drain)—the HYDRAA Commissioner said such structures may face legal and environmental issues.

He further said that such properties will be demolished based on government orders.