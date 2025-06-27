IMD Hyderabad warns of thunderstorms, lightning till June 30

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, squalls etc. for various districts of Telangana.

The weather department has issued the warning for four days till June 30, 2025.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected thunderstorms, lightning, squalls etc., IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert.

Due to the weather conditions, temperatures in various districts of Telangana are likely to decline in the coming days.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature declined to as low as 26.1 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Kumuram Bheem district.

In Hyderabad, the lowest maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahadurpura.

IMD forecasts for Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast rain or thundershowers accompanied by strong surface winds over the next four days.

Also Read Hyderabad real estate sees housing sales dip as property prices rise

Though the department has issued no alert, it has forecast rains.

In view of the forecasts by IMD Hyderabad, temperatures in various districts of Telangana are likely to decline further.