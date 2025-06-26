Hyderabad real estate sees housing sales dip as property prices rise

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th June 2025 1:04 pm IST
representational photo of apartments in real estate in hyderabad.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The real estate in Hyderabad has witnessed a dip in housing sales amid a rise in property prices in the city.

According to a report by real estate consulting firm Anarock, inexorably rising property prices and geopolitical tensions including Operation Sindoor and the Iran-Israel war impacted housing sales in the top 7 cities including Hyderabad in Q2 2025.

Property prices pull housing sales in Hyderabad

In the city, year-on-year in Q2 2025, housing sales declined by 27 percent. In Q2 2024, the absorption was 15,085 units which fell to 11,040 units in Q2 2025.

However, quarter-on-quarter, Hyderabad saw a rise in housing sales despite the rise in property prices. In Q1 2025, 10,100 units were sold which jumped to 11,040 units in Q2 2025.

New launch dip in Hyderabad real estate

Meanwhile, Hyderabad added 11,105 units in Q2 2025, a quarterly increase of 8 percent but a 19 percent decline against the corresponding period in 2024.

Over 50 percent of the new supply was in the ultra-luxury segment which is priced over Rs 2.5 crore.

These trends in new launches and housing sales in Hyderabad were witnessed when average property prices in top cities saw an 11 percent cumulative annual rise, but just 1 percent quarterly.

Among cities, NCR saw the highest 27 percent yearly jump, followed by Bengaluru with 12 percent and Hyderabad with 11 percent average price increases.

Not only Hyderabad, but housing sales and property prices in other cities also show similar trends.

In case of housing sales, the highest yearly dip was witnessed in MMR. On the other hand, the highest rise in sales was witnessed in Chennai.

Following are city-wise absorption in units and percentage change.

CitiesQ2 2025Q1 2025Percentage change (Q1-2025 vs Q2-2025)Q2 2024Percentage change (Q2-2024 vs Q2-2025)
NCR14255125201416550-14
MMR3127531610-141540-25
Bangalore1512015000116355-8
Pune1541016100-421145-27
Hyderabad1104010100915085-27
Chennai5660405040510011
Kolkata35253900-104560-23
Total96285932803120335-20
Source: ANAROCK Research

In case of housing sales, the highest yearly dip was witnessed in MMR. On the other hand, the highest rise in supply was witnessed in Chennai.

Following are city-wise supply in units and percentage change.

CitiesQ2 2025Q1 2025Percentage change (Q1-2025 vs Q2-2025)Q2 2024Percentage change (Q2-2024 vs Q2-2025)
NCR1876011120691703010
MMR2816530755-844120-36
Bangalore1534520855-2616015-4
Pune1422016860-1618920-25
Hyderabad1110510275813750-19
Chennai8525475579518065
Kolkata25055400-54215017
Total98625100020-1117165-16
Source: ANAROCK Research

The study showed that due to the rise in property prices, housing sales declined in the real estate markets of almost all top cities including Hyderabad.

