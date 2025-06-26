Hyderabad real estate sees housing sales dip as property prices rise

Hyderabad: The real estate in Hyderabad has witnessed a dip in housing sales amid a rise in property prices in the city.

According to a report by real estate consulting firm Anarock, inexorably rising property prices and geopolitical tensions including Operation Sindoor and the Iran-Israel war impacted housing sales in the top 7 cities including Hyderabad in Q2 2025.

Property prices pull housing sales in Hyderabad

In the city, year-on-year in Q2 2025, housing sales declined by 27 percent. In Q2 2024, the absorption was 15,085 units which fell to 11,040 units in Q2 2025.

However, quarter-on-quarter, Hyderabad saw a rise in housing sales despite the rise in property prices. In Q1 2025, 10,100 units were sold which jumped to 11,040 units in Q2 2025.

New launch dip in Hyderabad real estate

Meanwhile, Hyderabad added 11,105 units in Q2 2025, a quarterly increase of 8 percent but a 19 percent decline against the corresponding period in 2024.

Over 50 percent of the new supply was in the ultra-luxury segment which is priced over Rs 2.5 crore.

These trends in new launches and housing sales in Hyderabad were witnessed when average property prices in top cities saw an 11 percent cumulative annual rise, but just 1 percent quarterly.

Among cities, NCR saw the highest 27 percent yearly jump, followed by Bengaluru with 12 percent and Hyderabad with 11 percent average price increases.

Trends in top cities

Not only Hyderabad, but housing sales and property prices in other cities also show similar trends.

In case of housing sales, the highest yearly dip was witnessed in MMR. On the other hand, the highest rise in sales was witnessed in Chennai.

Following are city-wise absorption in units and percentage change.

Cities Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Percentage change (Q1-2025 vs Q2-2025) Q2 2024 Percentage change (Q2-2024 vs Q2-2025) NCR 14255 12520 14 16550 -14 MMR 31275 31610 -1 41540 -25 Bangalore 15120 15000 1 16355 -8 Pune 15410 16100 -4 21145 -27 Hyderabad 11040 10100 9 15085 -27 Chennai 5660 4050 40 5100 11 Kolkata 3525 3900 -10 4560 -23 Total 96285 93280 3 120335 -20 Source: ANAROCK Research

In case of housing sales, the highest yearly dip was witnessed in MMR. On the other hand, the highest rise in supply was witnessed in Chennai.

Following are city-wise supply in units and percentage change.

Cities Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Percentage change (Q1-2025 vs Q2-2025) Q2 2024 Percentage change (Q2-2024 vs Q2-2025) NCR 18760 11120 69 17030 10 MMR 28165 30755 -8 44120 -36 Bangalore 15345 20855 -26 16015 -4 Pune 14220 16860 -16 18920 -25 Hyderabad 11105 10275 8 13750 -19 Chennai 8525 4755 79 5180 65 Kolkata 2505 5400 -54 2150 17 Total 98625 100020 -1 117165 -16 Source: ANAROCK Research

The study showed that due to the rise in property prices, housing sales declined in the real estate markets of almost all top cities including Hyderabad.