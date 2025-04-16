Real estate in Hyderabad sees jump in unsold residential property

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad is witnessing a sharp rise in stock of unsold residential property.

However, the stocks in other top cities that include NCR, MMR, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata have dipped.

Unsold affordable housing down 19 percent

In the last one year, the unsold stocks of affordable housing shrank by 19 percent in the top seven cities.

It was 1.40 lakh units at Q1 2024-end which has now reached 1.13 lakh units at Q1 2025-end.

Out of the top seven cities, six saw decline in stocks. However, the real estate in Hyderabad saw a rise in the stock of affordable properties.

Among the cities, the steepest decline was witnessed in Bengaluru where stock declined by 51 percent. It is followed by Chennai where there was a drop of 44 percent in the stock.

Real estate in Hyderabad sees dip in residential property stock by 9 pc

In Hyderabad, the unsold affordable stock rose from 1660 units at Q1 2024-end to 1815 units at Q1 2025-end. The increase was of 9 percent.

Following are the city-wise dynamics.

City Q1 2025-end Q1 2024-end Percentage change NCR 25105 32189 -22 MMR 53942 60783 -11 Bangalore 3323 6736 -51 Pune 14686 20522 -28 Hyderabad 1815 1660 9 Chennai 1090 1946 -44 Kolkata 12783 16069 -20 Total 112744 139905 -19 Source: ANAROCK Research

Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group, says, “Affordable housing faced the sharpest pandemic fallout, with sales and new launches shrinking in the top 7 cities. ANAROCK data shows that affordable housing sales share plummeted from 38% in 2019 to 18% in 2024, while its supply share dropped from 40% to 16% in the same period. However, a 19% dip in unsold stock hints at sustained demand led by end-users.”

As real estate in Hyderabad has seen a rise in unsold stock of affordable residential property, it hints at comparatively less demand compared to other cities.