Expected date of Telangana inter exam results

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has completed the evaluation process and is gearing up to declare the inter exam results.

It is expected that the results will be declared on or before April 24.

Telangana inter exam results processing underway

The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) is currently finalizing the results after the completion of answer script evaluations.

Following the vetting procedures that take five to six days, the results will be declared. The file has also been shared with chief minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The deputy chief minister may release the results as the CM is in Japan.

Enhanced accuracy measures

In order to minimize errors, the board rechecked answer sheets across different score ranges—0-10, 25-35, 50-75, and 90-100 marks.

During the process, special attention was given to students who scored zero or failed in one subject in the Telangana inter exam results.

Meanwhile, the feature for instant access to results via WhatsApp will be introduced during supplementary exams as it requires approval from the IT department and a dedicated number.

A total of 488448 first-year and 508253 second-year students wrote the exams across 1532 centers from March 5 to 25.