Telangana topped list of Indian states in police ranking

The state has scored 6.48 out of 10, which is the highest among the states.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2025 9:09 am IST
Telangana police logo

Hyderabad: Telangana has topped the list of states in India in police ranking as per the India Justice Report (IJR) 2025 in the category of large and mid-sized states of the country.

In the report, which is a comprehensive study that evaluates the performance of Indian states and Union Territories (UTs), Telangana has been followed by Andhra Pradesh and then Karnataka.

It is an initiative by a group of civil society organizations.

Telangana scored 6.48 in police ranking

The state has scored 6.48 out of 10, which is the highest among the states.

In the ranking, Chhattisgarh is at rank 4 and Maharashtra is at rank 5, followed by Uttarakhand. The state of West Bengal is at rank 18, which is the lowest.

Following is the police ranking in large and mid-sized states category

Indian stateScore (out of 10)
Telangana6.48
Andhra Pradesh6.44
Karnataka6.19
Chhattisgarh6.02
Maharashtra5.61
Uttarakhand5.50
Punjab5.26
Odisha5.16
Gujarat5.13
Bihar5.04
Madhya Pradesh5.04
Jharkhand5.01
Tamil Nadu4.95
Haryana4.80
Kerala4.71
Rajasthan4.66
Uttar Pradesh4.26
West Bengal3.36
Source: IJR

The IJR 2025 shows that in the category of small states, the state of Sikkim is at rank 1, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at rank 2 and 3. The state of Sikkim is maintaining its rank of 2019 and 2020. In this category, Goa is at rank seven, which is the lowest.

Following is the police ranking in small states category

Indian stateScore (out of 10)
Sikkim6.10
Arunachal Pradesh5.35
Mizoram4.75
Himachal Pradesh4.01
Meghalaya3.83
Tripura3.58
Goa3.38
Source: IJR

Judiciary ranking

In judiciary ranking, Kerala topped the list of states in India. It scored 7.43 out of 10.

Though Telangana topped in the police ranking, it ranked second in judiciary ranking with a score of 6.91 out of 10.

Following is the judiciary ranking in large and mid-sized states category

Indian stateScore (out of 10)
Kerala7.43
Telangana6.91
Tamil Nadu6.72
Karnataka6.70
Andhra Pradesh 6.68
Rajasthan 5.89
Punjab5.48
Chhattisgarh5.39
Madhya Pradesh5.25
Haryana4.98
Maharashtra 4.94
Odisha4.93
Jharkhand4.80
Gujarat4.65
Bihar4.35
Uttarakhand3.97
Uttar Pradesh3.56
West Bengal2.45
Source: IJR
Among the small states, Tripura ranked first in judiciary ranking.

Following is the judiciary ranking in small states category

Indian stateScore (out of 10)
Tripura5.32
Sikkim5.07
Meghalaya4.59
Arunachal Pradesh3.86
Himachal Pradesh3.75
Mizoram3.64
Goa2.86
Source: IJR

