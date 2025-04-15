Telangana announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for heat stroke victims

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition caused by the body overheating.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2025 12:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: Begumpet sees highest recorded temperature since 2015
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared heat stroke as a state-specific disaster and approved Rs 4 lakh compensation for affected families.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The decision aims to provide financial relief under disaster assistance norms by recognizing the growing threat of extreme temperatures across the state.

Relief from heat expected

While Telangana government decided to provide compensation to the victims of heat stroke, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in multiple districts of the state until April 17.

MS Creative School

The forecasted weather is likely to bring relief to the residents of Telangana from the intense summer heat.

A yellow alert has also been issued by the weather department for the state till April 17.

Also Read
Woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad after boyfriend’s marriage

Heat stroke in Telangana

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition caused by the body overheating typically due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or intense physical activity in hot weather.

It occurs when the body’s temperature regulation fails. Unlike heat exhaustion, heat stroke requires immediate medical attention as it can damage vital organs and even prove fatal if untreated.

In regions like Telangana, where extreme summers are common, recognizing early signs of heat stroke – such as dizziness or excessive sweating – can save lives.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2025 12:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button