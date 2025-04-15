Telangana announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for heat stroke victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared heat stroke as a state-specific disaster and approved Rs 4 lakh compensation for affected families.

The decision aims to provide financial relief under disaster assistance norms by recognizing the growing threat of extreme temperatures across the state.

Relief from heat expected

While Telangana government decided to provide compensation to the victims of heat stroke, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in multiple districts of the state until April 17.

The forecasted weather is likely to bring relief to the residents of Telangana from the intense summer heat.

A yellow alert has also been issued by the weather department for the state till April 17.

Heat stroke in Telangana

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition caused by the body overheating typically due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or intense physical activity in hot weather.

It occurs when the body’s temperature regulation fails. Unlike heat exhaustion, heat stroke requires immediate medical attention as it can damage vital organs and even prove fatal if untreated.

In regions like Telangana, where extreme summers are common, recognizing early signs of heat stroke – such as dizziness or excessive sweating – can save lives.