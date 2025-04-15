Woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad after boyfriend’s marriage

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman tragically ended her life in Hyderabad after her long-term boyfriend married someone else.

The victim who was a staff nurse at a Punjagutta hospital and originally from Nalgonda district was found unconscious in her Dilsukhnagar hostel bathroom early Monday morning.

Relationship turns tragic

The woman had been in a relationship with Janareddy who is also from Nalgonda for several years.

Police reports indicate he allegedly manipulated her into a physical relationship with marriage promises and then abandoned her citing caste differences.

The situation worsened when he married another woman a month ago.

Hyderabad woman was found unconscious

After Janareddy’s marriage, the heartbroken woman isolated herself before returning to Hyderabad for work.

Her roommate discovered her unconscious at 3 am and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Saroor Nagar police found empty medicine strips and a pregnancy test in her bag. Authorities registered a case against Janareddy under the SC & ST Atrocities Act and continue investigation.