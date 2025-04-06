Hyderabad woman sexually assaulted, blackmailed by man she met online

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman became the victim of sexual assault and financial extortion by a man she met online.

Based on her complaint, the Chilkalguda police recently arrested the man, Korra Raja alias Korra Raj Chauhan, who is 34 years old and a resident of Nagole. He is facing charges of sexually exploiting the victim under false promises.

How the Hyderabad woman was targeted

The incident came to light after the victim filed a police complaint on April 1.

Speaking to Siasat.com, SHO of Chilkalguda police station B. Anudeep said that the accused contacted her on a matrimonial app posing as a prospective groom. He made false promises to gain her trust over three months.

After establishing an emotional connection, he sexually assaulted her multiple times and later blackmailed her using sensitive personal information. He also reportedly extorted Rs 1.5 lakh.

Accused hid his marital status

It was uncovered that Korra Raja had been leading a double life. He was already married but hid his marital status.

He created multiple fake profiles on matrimonial sites to prey on women. He allegedly used to exploit victims financially and emotionally.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to targeting multiple women through marriage apps with similar intentions.

The police have gathered strong evidence, including chat records from the matrimonial app, bank transaction proofs, and other digital evidence.