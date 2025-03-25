22-yr-old Hyderabad woman dies by suicide after jumping from Dabeerpura flyover

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman from Hyderabad died by suicide after jumping from the Dabeerpura flyover on Monday evening.

The woman has been identified as a resident of Naga Bowli in Dabeerpura.

Following the incident, eyewitnesses reported it to authorities who arrived at the scene shortly after.

Unfortunately, the woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Investigation underway

The Dabeerpura police swiftly responded to the incident and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary inquiries suggest possible family issues as the reason behind the extreme step of suicide by jumping from the Dabeerpura flyover.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dabeerpura Police confirmed that a case has been filed against the Hyderabad woman’s husband and mother-in-law.

While the exact reasons are still being investigated, authorities are questioning family members to determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy.