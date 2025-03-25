22-yr-old Hyderabad woman dies by suicide after jumping from Dabeerpura flyover

She succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th March 2025 8:38 am IST
Hyderabad software professional ends life due to lover’s betrayal
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman from Hyderabad died by suicide after jumping from the Dabeerpura flyover on Monday evening.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The woman has been identified as a resident of Naga Bowli in Dabeerpura.

Hyderabad woman dies on spot after jumping from Dabeerpura flyover

Following the incident, eyewitnesses reported it to authorities who arrived at the scene shortly after.

MS Creative School

Unfortunately, the woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Girl fights legal battle after being raped by father at knifepoint

Investigation underway

The Dabeerpura police swiftly responded to the incident and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary inquiries suggest possible family issues as the reason behind the extreme step of suicide by jumping from the Dabeerpura flyover.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dabeerpura Police confirmed that a case has been filed against the Hyderabad woman’s husband and mother-in-law.

While the exact reasons are still being investigated, authorities are questioning family members to determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th March 2025 8:38 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button