Hyderabad: Girl fights legal battle after being raped by father at knifepoint

Hyderabad: A teenage girl bravely fought a legal battle after being raped by her father at knifepoint in Hyderabad.

Despite losing support from her mother during the trial, the girl pursued the battle for justice which resulted in her father’s conviction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Girl’s ordeal in Hyderabad

The survivor who is a child of Nepali migrant workers witnessed the ordeal in the city in September 2023.

On the day of the incident, she was asleep at her home in the city when her father who was under the influence of alcohol sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

The next day, the teenager informed her mother about the incident. Upon learning the details, the duo approached the Domalguda police to file a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused and registered a case under the stringent POCSO Act.

The trial began at the special court for POCSO cases in Nampally.

Fight for justice

During the trial, the girl’s mother turned hostile and refused to testify against her husband, claiming that Hyderabad police coerced her into filing a false complaint.

The mother’s sudden change of stance did not deter the court from examining the evidence.

During the trial, the accused attempted to evade responsibility by claiming impotence. He also alleged that the case was a result of domestic disputes within the family.

However, the court dismissed the claims and stated that there was no reason for the girl to falsely accuse her own father of such a heinous crime.

Finally, on March 18, the court sentenced the girl’s father to rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life. Additionally, the survivor was awarded Rs 2 lakh as compensation for the trauma she endured.