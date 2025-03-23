16-year-old girl gives birth, sets foetus on fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a 16-year-old girl gave birth to a stillborn baby and later set the foetus on fire near NTR Garden in Hyderabad.

Following the incident, police traced the girl with the help of CCTV footage.

Sexually assaulted

The case came to light on March 17 when the Domalguda police were alerted about a burning foetus. It was found near a garbage dump close to the garden.

CCTV footage and other leads helped police in tracing the Hyderabad girl who is an intermediate student.

According to the police, the girl revealed that she had delivered a stillborn baby.

Giving further details, the girl said that she met a 17-year-old boy from Nalgonda on social media a few months ago. She alleged that he had sexually assaulted her multiple times under the false promise of marriage.

The girl stated that after she informed the boy about her pregnancy, he provided her with pills to induce an abortion.

However, the pills led to severe complications and she delivered the stillborn baby at home.

Girl was advised to burn foetus at Hyderabad’s NTR Garden

Fearing repercussions, the boy allegedly advised her to dump the foetus in a garbage bin near NTR Garden and set it on fire.

Acting on his instructions, the girl carried the foetus in a polythene bag, disposed of it and set it ablaze.

Based on the details, the Domalguda police traced the boy to his residence in Nalgonda district and apprehended him.

He was charged under multiple sections including rape, cheating and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As the accused is a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to a juvenile home.

Meanwhile, the girl has been provided with counselling to help her cope with the trauma. Samples from the foetus have been sent for forensic analysis to gather further evidence in the case.