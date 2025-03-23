International students in Canada are witnessing a rise in ‘friends with benefits’ rental offers as the country is facing a housing crisis.

In these arrangements, female students are being offered free accommodation in exchange for sexual favors.

Indecent rental ads

A recent investigation by CBC News uncovered numerous indecent rental advertisements posted online across Canada.

To find out the details, CBC journalists met with individuals behind these ads to understand their offers and how they are targeting international students in Canada.

While some listings explicitly state their intentions, others use vague language such as seeking ‘friends with benefits.’ One such ad, titled ‘Seeking Live-in GF (Toronto)’ exemplifies how the housing crisis has fueled these exploitative offers.

Greatest risk to international students in Canada

Brampton Regional Councillor has warned that these ads pose the greatest risk to international students.

She said that landlords posting such ads exploit students’ financial struggles and limited housing options. She said that it can potentially lead to more serious issues such as sex trafficking.

“One thing that can keep international students trapped is the human trafficker or the landlord saying, ‘If you say anything to the police or anyone, you’re going to be deported from Canada,’” she explained.

Some ads go beyond just rent-free housing. They offer female students additional incentives such as covering food expenses and providing 200 CAD per month for shopping in exchange for a friends-with-benefits relationship.

Lawyer’s views

Lawyer and professor Janine Benedict condemned these rental arrangements. She called them a “predatory practice.”

She urged law enforcement to take immediate action and launch a crackdown on such exploitative ads.

According to CBC News, Facebook’s parent company Meta stated that this type of content violates their policies. The company encourages users to report any such ads.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police affirmed that they will investigate sex-for-rent ads if reported.

The Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario also denounced such ads and labeled them as immoral.