Telangana govt declares holidays for Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has declared holidays for Shab-e-Qadr, Jumatul-Vida, and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Although the holidays for Eid have been declared, the dates may change depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Holidays for Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr in Telangana

As per the official calendar of the state government, the holidays for Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul-Vida will be on Friday, March 28.

March 31 and April 1 have been listed as the holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr. These dates are subject to the sighting of the crescent moon.

While the holiday for Shab-e-Qadr has been declared as optional, the holidays for Eid have been announced as general ones.

Sighting of crescent moon

The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. If it is sighted on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31; otherwise, it will be celebrated on April 1.

Similarly, the holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr will change, however, there will be no change in the holiday for Shab-e-Qadr in Telangana.

Meanwhile, various shops in Hyderabad are also gearing up for a surge in sales, usually witnessed in the last 10 days of Ramzan.

In view of the surge in demand, shops are stocking up.

Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

As the festival is celebrated based on the sighting of the moon, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, will convene a meeting on March 30 to determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr.