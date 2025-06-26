23-year-old Hyderabad woman raped after visiting accused’s home

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman in Hyderabad was allegedly raped after being lured to the home of a 28-year-old man. The woman met him at a liquor shop.

After receiving the complaint, the Raidurgam Police arrested the accused who is a hotel worker from Uttar Pradesh.

Details of incident

The accused reportedly approached the woman at a liquor shop and convinced her to visit his residence by claiming it would be unsafe for her to drink in the permit room.

Once inside his home, he allegedly forced her to consume excessive alcohol until she lost consciousness.

Taking advantage of her state, he raped her and took photographs of the assault to blackmail her later.

Hyderabad woman approaches police

When the woman regained consciousness, she managed to escape and filed a complaint with the Raidurgam Police on Tuesday.

Also Read Doctors in Hyderabad restart heart following robotic surgery

Based on the complaint, police registered a rape case and arrested the accused. Later, the accused was presented before a magistrate. Following the hearing, he was remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the woman is receiving counseling, legal aid and medical assistance in Hyderabad.