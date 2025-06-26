Doctors in Hyderabad restart heart following robotic surgery

Blood circulation was maintained by a cardiopulmonary bypass machine.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th June 2025 9:17 am IST
Representational photo of doctors performing surgery.
Representational photo.

Hyderabad: The doctors in Hyderabad successfully stopped and restarted the heart of a patient after a complex robotic surgery. The procedure was performed at KIMS Hospital in Kondapur.

The 29-year-old patient who is a software engineer was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect that had remained undetected since birth.

From fatigue to life-saving diagnosis

The patient who was once active and healthy began experiencing a sharp decline in stamina. Despite visiting multiple hospitals, many doctors hesitated to operate due to the complexity of his condition.

MS Creative School

Advanced medical tests revealed a superior vena cava (SVC)-type atrial septal defect (ASD), a rare hole in the heart’s upper chambers. What made the case even more unusual was the presence of a double SVC.

To confirm the diagnosis, doctors performed a transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) and right heart catheterization.

Doctors perform robotic surgery in Hyderabad

After a detailed evaluation, the surgical team opted for a robot-assisted procedure using the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

During the high-risk surgery, the heart of the patient was stopped for two hours. Blood circulation was maintained by a cardiopulmonary bypass machine. It allowed the doctors to operate on a still and bloodless heart.

The robotic arms which were controlled by surgeons carefully repaired the defect through a small chest incision.

The five-hour surgery was a success. Thanks to the minimally invasive technique, the patient recovered quickly and was discharged within a week.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th June 2025 9:17 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button