Doctors in Hyderabad restart heart following robotic surgery

Hyderabad: The doctors in Hyderabad successfully stopped and restarted the heart of a patient after a complex robotic surgery. The procedure was performed at KIMS Hospital in Kondapur.

The 29-year-old patient who is a software engineer was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect that had remained undetected since birth.

From fatigue to life-saving diagnosis

The patient who was once active and healthy began experiencing a sharp decline in stamina. Despite visiting multiple hospitals, many doctors hesitated to operate due to the complexity of his condition.

Advanced medical tests revealed a superior vena cava (SVC)-type atrial septal defect (ASD), a rare hole in the heart’s upper chambers. What made the case even more unusual was the presence of a double SVC.

To confirm the diagnosis, doctors performed a transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) and right heart catheterization.

Doctors perform robotic surgery in Hyderabad

After a detailed evaluation, the surgical team opted for a robot-assisted procedure using the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System.

During the high-risk surgery, the heart of the patient was stopped for two hours. Blood circulation was maintained by a cardiopulmonary bypass machine. It allowed the doctors to operate on a still and bloodless heart.

The robotic arms which were controlled by surgeons carefully repaired the defect through a small chest incision.

The five-hour surgery was a success. Thanks to the minimally invasive technique, the patient recovered quickly and was discharged within a week.