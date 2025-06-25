Caught on CCTV: Speeding bolero kills woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another hit-and-run case reported in Hyderabad, a woman lost her life after being struck by a speeding Bolero goods vehicle.

The entire incident which took place in Kukatpally was captured on CCTV. The video shows the driver’s reckless negligence before fleeing the scene.

Details of accident

The woman was traveling in a car in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. When the vehicle stopped due to technical issues, she stepped out.

On the other hand, the Bolero vehicle which was initially on the extreme right suddenly swerved left at high speed.

The Bolero vehicle hit her with such force that she was thrown into the air. The driver callously sped away without stopping.

Hyderabad accident left woman fatally injured

The hit-and-run incident was recorded by nearby surveillance cameras. It clearly shows the Bolero’s reckless driving.

Seeing the video, some are questioning whether it is a road accident or a deliberate act.

The truth behind the accident can only be revealed after the completion of the probe by the Hyderabad police.