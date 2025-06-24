Hyderabad: Despite the Indian government banning and blocking all major Pakistani drama channels on YouTube, Lollywood creators have found smarter routes to connect with their Indian fanbase. Thanks to newly created YouTube channels like Top Pakistani Dramas and Drama Bazar, fans can still binge-watch their favorite shows without missing a beat.

If you haven’t started watching yet, here are the most-watched and trending Pakistani dramas of 2025 that are taking over YouTube!

Most-watched Pakistani dramas of 2025

1. Sher

Airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 8PM on ARY Digital, Sher stars Danish Taimoor as Sher Zaman and Sarah Khan as Dr. Fajar. With a strong cast including Arjumand Rahim and Atiqa Odho, this Zanjabeel Asim Shah-written, Aehsun Talish-directed drama has already aired 10 gripping episodes.

2. Parwarish

A prime-time hit on ARY Digital, Parwarish airs twice a week at 8PM. Featuring Samar Jafri, Aina Asif, Naumaan Ijaz, and Savera Nadeem, this Big Bang Entertainment production dives deep into family dynamics and generational clashes. 22 episodes have been aired so far.

3. Dastak

Premiered in January 2025, Dastak is winning hearts with its raw take on the struggles of single mothers and societal judgment. Directed by Marina Khan and written by Sarwat Nazir, the drama stars Sohai Ali Abro and Ali Raza. With 39 emotional episodes out, this one’s a tear-jerker.

4. Dayan

If you love grand productions, Dayan on Geo TV won’t disappoint. With a star-studded cast including Ahsan Khan, Hira Mani, and Mehwish Hayat, this Siraj Ul Haq directorial (of Tere Bin fame) has kept audiences hooked with 35 episodes already aired.

5. Man Mast Malang

With over 910 million views on YouTube, Man Mast Malang is a blockbuster. Written by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Ali Faizan, the drama stars Danish Taimoor, Sahar Hashmi, and Saba Hamid. It’s being watched across Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and beyond. So far, 53 episodes have aired.

6. Humraaz

Humraaz was one of 2025’s most anticipated dramas. Starring Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan, with strong support from Amna Ilyas and Zahid Ahmed, this crime-thriller is written by Misbah Nousheen and directed by Ishq Murshid’s Farooq Rind. Currently, 15 episodes are available.

Which one’s your favorite among these trending Pakistani dramas? Let us know in the comments!