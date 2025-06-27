Rapido, Ola, Uber face backlash over bike taxis in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has demanded immediate action against ride-hailing platforms Rapido, Ola, and Uber for illegally operating bike taxi services in Hyderabad.

The union alleges these companies continue flouting transport regulations by permitting private motorcycles for commercial rides.

Safety, legal concerns raised

TGPWU founder Shaik Salauddin highlighted alleged violations by these app-based services in Hyderabad. Private two-wheelers with white number plates which is meant for personal use are being illegally deployed as taxis.

The practice by the drivers on Rapido, Ola and Uber bypasses mandatory commercial permits, vehicle checks and proper insurance coverage thereby creating serious passenger safety risks in Hyderabad, he said.

He also highlighted that these illegal operations cause revenue losses for Telangana by avoiding commercial taxes and permit fees.

Rapido, Ola, Uber commission on bike taxis in Hyderabad

While Rapido, Ola and Uber collect 20-30 percent commissions per ride, drivers face severe consequences when caught.

Also Read Hyderabad real estate sees housing sales dip as property prices rise

He said that unemployed youth are misled into believing this is legal work and when authorities penalize them, these companies take no responsibility.

TGPWU’s demands include immediate ban on white-plate bike taxis in Hyderabad, hefty fines on Rapido, Ola and Uber in case they continue allowing private vehicles on their platforms and alternative employment schemes for affected drivers.