On a regular morning, the aroma of simmering nihari wafts through a kitchen in Tolichowki. While the scent of nihari is not new on the streets of this city, the taste of this particular version is. Thicker, spicier, and cooked with a distinct Pakistani-style, this nihari carries the essence of Karachi more than Hyderabad. It is one of the many dishes that are quietly making their way from across the border into Hyderabad’s food culture.

From bun kebabs to chapli kebabs on crackling hot tawas, Pakistani foods have slowly gained ground in the city’s bustling food scene. While most of these are tucked away in humble stalls and eateries, the response to these dishes has been only growing. For Hyderabadis, used to bold flavours and meaty dishes, these delicacies are striking the perfect balance between familiarity and newness.

Siasat.com has rounded up five must-try Pakistani dishes that are slowly but surely finding a home in Hyderabad. So grab your spoons and let’s get tasting.

1. Karachi-style biryani at Teri Meri Biryani

In Pakistan, Karachi biryani is bold and famously includes potatoes, setting it apart from other regional biryanis. In Hyderabad, Teri Meri Biryani has recreated this exact version with aloo and all. The dish went extremely viral earlier this year.

2. Pakistani Nihari at Kebabzadeh

Just like Hyderabad, Nihari is Pakistan’s go-to breakfast dish. However, its flavours and preparation style differ from our version. It is rich, marrow-heavy, and traditionally eaten with naan. Tolichowki’s Kebabzadeh has included this version in their breakfast menu and has nailed it.

3. Chapli Kebab at Afghan Darbar

Originating from Pakistan’s Peshawar, chapli kebabs are flat, spicy minced meat patties fried in animal fat and often cooked with tomatoes on top. Bandlaguda’s Afghan Darbar serves these authentic kebabs right off the hot tawa.

4. Bun Kebab at Lahore Express

A Karachi street-side classic, bun kebabs are made with anda-shami patties, chutneys and soft buns grilled on a tawa. Tolichowki’s Lahore Express brings this snack to Hyderabad’s streets, and it is a hit among youngsters.

5. Mutton Taka Tak at Peshawar

Taka Tak is a dramatic Lahori dish where goat’s kidney, liver, brain and meat are chopped loudly and stir-fried on a griddle with loud clanging, hence the name. While Hyderabad’s Peshawar is famous for offering various Pakistani dishes on its menu, it is their fiery mutton taka tak that brings authentic Pakistani cuisine to the city.

Whether you are exploring something new or simply love bold flavours, these Pakistani food finds in Hyderabad are worth seeking out.